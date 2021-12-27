Target Corp. Planning Expansion of West St. Cloud Store

ST. CLOUD -- Target Corporation is planning an expansion of its west St. Cloud store at Crossroads. The company wants to build a 12,800 square foot addition on the north side of the existing building.

The extra space will increase the storage and warehouse area, as well as allow Target to add liquor sales, put in a new Starbucks restaurant, and add a door dedicated to drive-up for online order pickup service.

Target Corporation is requesting an administrative Conditional Use Permit for the expansion. If no property owners within 900 feet oppose the project the CUP can be approved administratively. However, if a property owner within the notification area does oppose it then it will have to go to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a public hearing.