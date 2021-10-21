Take a Sleigh Ride Through a Christmas Tree Farm in Grey Eagle

Grey Eagle's Cornerstone Pines is once again hosting Santa Claus and sleigh rides through the farm leading up to Christmas in 2021.On select dates leading up to the big holiday, you can bring the family to the Christmas tree farm to chat with Santa, grab photos, and have some fun on a horse-drawn sleigh/wagon ride.

Here are the dates and times for meeting Santa and hoping on a sleigh:

Saturday, November 27

Santa: 12:30-4:30

Sleigh Rides: 11-5

Sunday, November 28

Santa: 12:30-4:30

Sleigh Rides: 12-5

Saturday, December 4

Santa: 12:30-4:30

Sleigh Rides: 11-5

Sunday, December 5

Santa: 12:30-4:30

Sleigh Rides: 12-5

Saturday, December 11

Santa: 12:30-4:30

Sleigh Rides: 11-5

In addition to these fun activities, you can also pick up your Christmas tree from Cornerstone, and visit their gift shop . It's filled with fun things like tree skirts, locally made maple syrup and soaps, winter wear, ornaments, and more. (The gift shop is open Octoer 22nd through December 19th!) Cornerstone Pines is located at 19180 281st Ave in Grey Eagle, they are open the Saturday before Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

