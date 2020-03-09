Suspect Arrested in Deaths Of Woman, Child in Minnesota

CLOQUET (AP) -- Police in northern Minnesota have arrested a suspect in the deaths of a woman and a 1-year-old child at a home on the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation.

Authorities were called to the home in Cloquet Saturday for a welfare check on a woman and her child. Officers obtained a search warrant and found the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and an 18-month-old boy inside the house.

Police located 33-year-old Sheldon James Thompson shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday with the help of a State Patrol helicopter and a Carlton County tracking dog.

Thompson apparently had a relationship with the victims or otherwise knew them.