I received an email yesterday morning that said, "Your selected charity received $984.94 from Amazon Smile.

Many of our area non profits can benefit from your online purchases through Amazon, when you sign up through Amazon Smile.

Basically, if you have an Amazon account, you can shop through Amazon.smile, and choose the charity that you'd like to help. A portion of many (but not all) of your purchases you make online will go to the charity you've selected; So without doing anything extra, you're helping the charity that matters the most to you.

Get our free mobile app

HOW IT WORKS

Once you are signed in to Amazon Smile, you are prompted to choose the charity of your choice. You can choose from a list that is provided to you, or you can type in the name of the charity you want to benefit. Once you have signed up your charity, your Amazon.Smile account will remember it for all future purchases as well. You have to double check and make sure you are going through Amazon Smile, or it won't count. That's happened to me a couple times.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

AMAZON PRIME DAYS ARE MONDAY AND TUESDAY

What better time to help your favorite charity than this coming Monday and Tuesday. Amazon is having their Amazon Prime Days June 21st and 22nd. They will probably having amazing deals, and if you're shopping anyway, now is a good time to get yourself set up.

Some of the organizations I saw on the charity list include the following, but there are many more:

Tri-County Humane Society

Catholic Charities

Friends of Pine Grove Zoo

United Doberman Rescue & Canine Castaways of MN

Central Minnesota Wildlife Rehabilitation

Central Minnesota Youth For Christ

Autism Society of Minnesota

Promise Neighborhood of Central Minnesota

Connectability of Minnesota, Inc.

Big Lake Friends of the Library

Big Lake Girls Basketball Boosters

What Would Bri Do?

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.