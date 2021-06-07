Sunday Recap: Twins Win, Rox Lose

The Twins beat the Kansas City Royals to close out a four game series in Missouri and the St. Cloud Rox fell to the Willmar Stingers at Joe Faber Field. Here's how it all went down on Sunday.

- The Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 at Kauffman Stadium. Bailey Ober made a spot start for the Twins and took a no-decision with four solid innings of work, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out four.

Luke Farrell, Jorge Alcala, Tyler Duffey, Hansel Robles and Taylor Rogers each threw an inning of shutout relief to steer the ship to victory. Miguel Sano hit a RBI double in the third inning to give the Twins a 1-0 lead, and Trevor Larnach was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth to plate the eventual winning run.

The Twins are now 24-35 on the season. Minnesota trails Chicago by 11 games in the American League Central standings and is currently nine games out from a Wild Card spot.

The New York Yankees will visit Target Field to begin a series on Tuesday night.

- The St. Cloud Rox fell 4-1 to archrival Willmar at Joe Faber Field Sunday night. St. Cloud is now 2-3 on the season.

Former Tech Tiger and current SCSU Husky Trevor Koenig started the game for St. Cloud and took the loss after allowing four runs on four hits while striking out seven Stingers over five innings of work.

The Rox will play at Willmar Monday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.