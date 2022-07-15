Sun Country to Provide Regular Service to Eau Claire

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sun Country Airlines has announced it will be providing regular service to Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

The airline says it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide Essential Air Service for Chippewa Valley Regional Airport beginning in December.

Sun Country will provide Eau Claire with a total of four weekly round trips per week including two round trips to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and about two round trips per week to Orlando, Las Vegas, or Fort Myers adjusted seasonally.

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport approached Sun Country about providing service last spring when SkyWest Airlines/United Express announced it intended to terminate EAS service at the airport.