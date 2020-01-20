Struggling Minnesota Church Asks Older Members to Go Away

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (AP) _ A struggling Minnesota church is asking its older parishioners to go away in hopes of making it more attractive to young families.

Grove United Methodist Church in the St. Paul suburb of Cottage Grove is closing in June, with plans to relaunch in November.

Reports say the present members, most of them over 60 years old, will be invited to worship elsewhere.

Church officials say the congregation needs a reset and the best way is to appeal to younger people. The Methodists' regional body is paying $250,000 to restart the church.