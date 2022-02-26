Minnesota Man Sentenced to Over 33 Years for Producing Child Porn

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Cottage Grove man has been sentenced to more than 33 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Friday 38-year-old Peter Monson was sentenced to 400 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release and ordered to pay $132,000 in restitution to funds supporting victims.

Court records show between 2019 and 2021, Monson used fake social media accounts to talk to children online. Documents show he created a Snapchat account posing as a 16-year-old girl named Brianna.

Get our free mobile app

According to the court documents, he used the profile to ask young girls to create and send sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves to him. Records show Monson convinced the girls the content provided would be used to rate them as “princesses.” Documents show he asked them to follow specific requirements regarding nudity and sex acts that included bestiality and incest.

Court records also show in 2020 Monson used his cell phone to secretly record an eight-year-old girl who was getting dressed.

In October 2021, Monson pleaded guilty to two counts of production and attempted production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)