Strange Christmas Gifts..What Were They Thinking?

AM I IMAGINING THIS?

Was this a dream? Or did this really happen? I remember having great big family get togethers at my Grandparents home when I was young. All of my cousins from the cities would come to Princeton and we would open presents, eat, talk and laugh.

WAS IT ALL A DREAM?

I'm not sure who gave the gift; or why my cousin received this gift; but it absolutely freaked me out. If I'm remembering correctly, or possibly just dreaming, my cousin Lori received a can of caterpillars. Yes! Big, fat, juicy Caterpillars. I remember all the woman breaking out in hysterical laughter...I remember thinking..NO...that's not possible. I was horrified that she might actually eat what was in the can...I really thought she ate one right in front of us. She acted like she loved that gift!

I called my cousin Gina to verify this story; and she couldn't remember it. Now I'm wondering...did it really happen? It had to have happened. Why would I dream about canned caterpillars? I had never heard of such a thing. Well...if you are wondering, you CAN buy canned caterpillars. If you want some for the holidays, here's a link for ya. Enjoy. They are only $3.97. A very very cheap holiday gift.

WHAT IS A STRANGE GIFT YOU'VE RECEIVED THAT YOU WOULD LIKE TO SHARE WITH US?

Send your weird odd gift stories to kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.