Stingers Stymie Rox In Season Opener

The Willmar Stingers beat the St. Cloud Rox 3-2 Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams at Bill Taunton Stadium. The Rox will host Rochester Thursday night at Joe Faber Field.

Rox left fielder Sam Ireland (U MN) was 1-2 with a double, run batted in and stolen base, while four Rox pitchers combined to allow just one earned run on eight hits. Nate Peterson took the loss for St. Cloud, allowing two runs (none earned) in one inning of work.

The Rox will send former Tech Tiger and current SCSU Husky Trevor Koenig to the mound tonight against the Honkers. First pitch is set for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.