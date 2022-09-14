Stick A Fork In It! Foley Business Transforms Their Sign Into New Landmark

Take a left at the giant brat! You might hear that in Foley now that Grand Champion Meats in town has finished putting up its new sign, which is complete with a large fork adorned with what one can assume is a Grand Champion Brat complete with grill marks on it.

Check out the newest landmark in Foley in all of its glory!

We told you last week that a giant sausage was spotted in town, being trailed to Grand Champion Meats in Foley, but we weren't sure what was going to happen to the giant cased meat product, now we know!

The sign, which Grand Champion Meats credited indigo Signs and Design Electric with its creation, sits outside Grand Champion Meats in Foley, where the previous sign was.

While I may be exaggerating somewhat that someone will use the phrase turn at the brat, it's not too far off now that it's been put up. One thing for sure is it will get your attention as you drive through Foley on Highway 25.

On top of the new sign, Grand Champion Meats is gearing up for its Oktoberfest next Thursday in Foley. The event is being cohosted by Pantown Brewing Company and will run from 4-8pm with plenty to do including bags, music, and activities for kids. You can get more information about the event by heading here.

Are there any other odd, unique, or creative signs in Central Minnesota? Let us know on our free app! Chat with us, or send us a picture!

