Stearns County Rolling Out Small Business Loan Program

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County businesses suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic could be eligible for a bit of relief in the form of emergency funding.

The Stearns County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) and Stearns County are in the process of establishing a loan program to provide working capital small businesses located in Stearns County, excluding those in the St. Cloud city limits.

Officials say the loans will be available to businesses impacted by Executive Orders 20-04 and 20-08, like bars, restaurants, spas and salons.

Stearns County says the program is currently in development, and loans will be available soon. Information and application documents are posted on Stearns County's website. Business owners who have questions about the loans should call the HRA at 320-685-7771.