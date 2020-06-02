Stearns County Public Health Director Retiring

ST. CLOUD -- The longtime Stearns County Director of Public Health is retiring. Renee Frauendienst is stepping down June 12th after working for Stearns County Public Health for 32 years.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm joined the Stearns County Board of Commissioners meeting to recognize and honor Frauendienst for her service.

Frauendienst is credited with initiating several community health initiatives in her tenure and has served on many legislative committees over the years.

Human Services Administrator Melissa Huberty will be the interim Director of Public Health until Frauendienst's replacement can be hired.