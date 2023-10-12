Stearns County Offering Alerts on Snowplow Activity

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is launching new road maintenance alerts that include information on snowplows.

If you sign up, you'll be sent information on when plows are out, when they're being pulled due to weather conditions, or when they need breaks for rest.

The alerts will also let you know where the plows are working in case you are out on the roads.

To sign up for the Stearns County Road Maintenance Alerts, click here.

