Stearns County Extends Transportation Sales Tax to 2027

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County will continue collecting a 0.25% local option transportation sales tax for another five years to help pay for road construction projects.

County commissioners on Tuesday approved extending the sales tax through 2027.

The sales tax is charged on purchases throughout Stearns County and has amounted to approximately $6-million per year for the county's highway department.

The tax is estimated to generate more than $32-million over the next five years and help complete a list of 20 projects that have been identified for the program.

The sales tax will be reevaluated again before it expires on December 31st, 2027.

