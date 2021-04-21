Stearns County Constructing New Behavioral Health Crisis Center

ST. CLOUD -- Demolition will begin soon on the former Central Minnesota Mental Health building to make way for a new Behavioral Health Crisis Center in St. Cloud.

Stearns County is receiving a $5-million health crisis grant from the Minnesota Department of Health to build the facility. They'll also use some funding from the Central Minnesota Mental Health Center and American Recovery Program dollars to fund the construction.

County Administrator Mike Williams says no county dollars are being used to build the nearly $5.8-million project.

Stearns County will own the building and lease it back to the Central Minnesota Mental Health Center who will handle the operations.

When finished in December, the 12,022 square-foot facility will have 16 rooms for substance withdrawal treatment, nine residential crisis beds, and have space for the mobile crisis team.

The new facility will be built on the site of the current location at 1321 13th Street North.

Stearns County Facilities Manager Kevin Korneck says demolition will get underway in the coming weeks with groundbreaking scheduled for early June.