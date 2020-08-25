Stearns Commissioners Get First Look at 2021 Preliminary Budget

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Board of Commissioners got their first look at the preliminary proposed budget for 2021 and it shows a projected revenue decrease of about $2.1-million or just under 2.6%.

The good news is the county's tax capacity is expected to be up 5.45% next year.

County Administrator Mike Williams presented a budget that would also spend approximately $1.8-million less for an overall decrease in spending of 0.71% in 2021.

The combination of the spending decrease and increased tax capacity means an estimated tax rate decrease of 3.46% but a levy increase of 1.8% to meet the budget.

No action was taken on the preliminary budget proposal. Commissioners will be asked to approve a preliminary budget at a future meeting in September.