State Reports Another 33 COVID-19 Related Deaths

ST. PAUL -- Another 33 people in Minnesota have died due to complications related to COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health says the state's death toll is up to 932, with 759 of them from longterm care facilities.

The number of new confirmed cases in Minnesota is 510 bringing the total up to 22,464.

There are 598 people in the hospital today with COVID-19 and 260 of them are in the ICU.

Stearns County reported 25 new confirmed cases with the total now at 1,984. Benton County has two new confirmed cases with a total of 169. Sherburne County also has two new confirmed cases with a total of 219. There were no additional deaths in the tri-county area in the past day.

The state completed over 6,600 tests on Tuesday bringing the total to over 216,000.