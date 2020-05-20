State Records 29 More COVID-19 Deaths, 1 More in Stearns Co.

ST. PAUL -- There was 29 more deaths related to COVID-19 in Minnesota Tuesday. One of those deaths was a person in their 40s here in Stearns County. Stearns now has 11 deaths total, with the state up to 777 deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 635 of the deaths have been in long term care facilities.

Of the 645 new positive cases, Tuesday 49 were in Stearns County, 14 in Sherburne County, and seven in Benton County.

There are 550 people in the hospital today with the coronavirus and 212 of those are in the ICU.

The state has completed just over 167,000 tests so far.