Officials: Deadliest Memorial Day Weekend on MN Roads in a Decade

UNDATED -- It was the deadliest Memorial Day Weekend in a decade on Minnesota’s roads.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there were eight fatalities from six crashes around the state over the long weekend. It's the highest number of crash deaths since 2010, when nine motorists were killed during the same time period.

Minnesota reached 100 traffic fatalities for the year on May 22. Preliminary numbers show 108 people have died on Minnesota roads, compared with 104 at this time in 2019.

Of the 108 traffic fatalities:

Five people died in distracted driving-related crashes

32 people died in speed-related crashes

26 people died in alcohol-related crashes

27 people died who were not wearing seat belts

14 were pedestrians

Two were bicyclists

Eight were motorcyclists

On the flip side, the number of motorists arrested for driving under the influence over the holiday weekend dropped. This year, a total of 292 drivers were arrested for DWI, down about 26-percent from 2019's total of 393.