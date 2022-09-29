State Patrol: Body of Missing Man Recovered from Lake

PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) - The body of a man who had been reported missing has been recovered from a lake north of Brainerd.

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to Highway 371 along West Twin Lake near Pequot Lakes Wednesday afternoon.

A car being driven by 26-year-old Nicolas Engen of Blaine went off the road and rolled into the lake.

Get our free mobile app

The State Patrol says the road conditions at the time of the crash were wet.

The Pequot Lake Police Department says they were contacted about a missing person and during the course of the investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...