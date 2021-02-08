State Expanding Vaccine Network With Pharmacy Vaccinations

ST. PAUL -- Minnesotans will have expanded access to COVID-19 vaccinations this week through some pharmacies across the state.

A new program designed to help Minnesotans have the opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID-19 is launching this week.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program aims to help administer more than 16,000 doses of the vaccine at various Walmart and Thrifty White locations across the state to adults 65 and older.

In addition, Governor Tim Walz is also reallocating 8,000 doses not scheduled for use this week, to 40 in-store Walgreens pharmacies, to continue helping vaccinate seniors.

We are giving Minnesotans expanded options for how they can get the vaccine. The vaccine supply remains extremely limited, but we are developing a strong and reliable network of different ways Minnesotans can get vaccinated. We are committed to meeting Minnesotans where they are and will continue to work relentlessly to give everyone access to the vaccine no matter where they live.

Appointments at Walmart, Thrifty White and Walgreens will be available in the coming days.

The state will also be notifying seniors who have signed up for the waitlist if there are vaccination opportunities in their area.

