State Completes Just 814 COVID-19 Tests on Monday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says they only completed 814 more COVID-19 tests Monday. Governor Tim Walz says he wants to get to 5,000 tests a day in the next few weeks.

The total number of completed tests is now at 39,241.

Forty-five more positive tests bring that total up to 1,695.

The good news is 67 more people have recovered from the virus with 909 people no longer needing to be in isolation.

There were nine more deaths Monday, so a total of 79 people have now died due to complications related to the coronavirus.

There are 177 people in the hospital today, which is an increase of 20, with 75 of them in the ICU.

Locally, the numbers have not changed for the four county area.