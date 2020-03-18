State: 77 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, 17 On Tuesday

ST. PAUL -- State officials say the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota has gone up to 77, with 17 new cases confirmed on Tuesday. The new cases range in age from 21 to 71 years old.

Four of the 77 total patients had to be hospitalized with one in intensive care.

The total reflects only the individuals that have been able to be tested and the Minnesota Department of Health says it's likely there are more cases and that the virus is circulating in the community.

Globally, as of Wednesday morning, there have been more than 203,500 confirmed cases with 8,200 deaths worldwide.

Staff from the departments of Education and Human Services are answering calls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at either 651-297-1304 or 800-657-3504.