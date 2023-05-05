Been itching to get to a drive-in theatre? This weekend, any of the drive-in theatres around the area are open. One of which is the Starlite Drive-in in Litchfield. This theatre has been around since I can remember, growing up in the area it was always a thing to drive by and see what was playing Usually there was a movie that was very kid friendly, and then there was another one that was definitely for adults.

This weekend, the shows scheduled at the Starlite are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 for the first show, and the second show is 65 starring Adam Driver. These are both on screen one. Screen 2 will show the Super Mario Brothers Movie for the first show and the second show will be Champions starring Woody Harrelson.

The Super Mario Brothers movie has been wildly popular already grossing over a billion dollars worldwide even after it was leaked on Twitter.

If you do go to the drive-in to catch one of these shows, Make sure you pick wisely, because you cannot change your screen.

And there are a few other things that you will need to know before going to the drive-in.

These are all on their website.

Hopefully you will be able to take in one or more of these shows in between the rain showers that are predicted for part of this weekend.

