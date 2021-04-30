St. Paul Officials Push Review of Sheriff’s Livestream

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Three city council members in St. Paul are pushing for a formal review of Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher's practice of livestreaming video of his patrols.

Fletcher started his ``Live on Patrol'' videos last year. He says it is a way to show people how law enforcement works and build trust with people.

But city council members say community members have complained the shows are a distraction and problematic, especially when he has not appeared to be wearing a body camera.