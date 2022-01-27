St. Paul Man Charged in Illegal Gun Buying Conspiracy

ST. PAUL -- A St. Paul man has been charged in an illegal gun buying conspiracy. One of the guns was used in the Seventh Street Truck Park bar shooting on October 10th.

Court documents show that between May and October of last year 27-year-old Gabriel Young-Duncan and a partner worked together providing false statements to Federal Firearms Licensees throughout the Twin Cities. Specifically, the partner would buy the guns saying that they were the actual buyer, and then give the guns to Young-Duncan who would either keep the guns or sell them to another person.

Young-Duncan and his partner are accused of working together to illegally buy dozens of guns.