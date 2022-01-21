St. Paul Indie Rock Band Hippo Campus Performs on James Corden

St. Paul-based Indie rock band Hippo Campus performed their latest single "Ride or Die" Wednesday night on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The set featured all five members Jake Luppen (lead vocals/guitar), Nathan Stocker (lead guitar/vocals), Zach Sutton (bass/keyboard), Whistler Isaiah Allen (drums/vocals) and DeCarlo Jackson (trumpet). Their music video for "Ride or Die" -- released just 10 days before -- played on and behind the band, cast from a projector.

Hippo Campus formed in 2013 when Luppen, Stocker, Sutton and Allen met at the Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists. Their friend Jackson began playing with them regularly in 2017. The band recorded and released their first EP Tarzan Rejects in 2013. Over the past nine years they've performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Summerfest in Milwaukee, Rock the Garden in Minneapolis, and Reading and Leeds Festival in the UK.

The St. Paul indie rockers will perform six shows in seven days around Europe before returning stateside for the release of their forthcoming album LP3 (out February 4) and the launch of their Ride or Die tour. They'll perform at Minneapolis' The Armory Saturday, April 23.

Watch Hippo Campus' performance on James Corden's Late Late Show above or their performance two years ago on Conan below.