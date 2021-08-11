St. John’s Installs HUGE Scoreboard at Clemens Stadium

St. John's has a new state of the art scoreboard that is displayed in front of the southeast side hillside at Clemens Stadium. They can display live footage from the football field and stands as well as replays and recorded content. The scoreboard is a high definition LED Formetco video scoreboard which is slightly larger than that at CHS Field in St. Paul where the Saints play.

The approximately 30 feet by 50 feet (1,400 square feet) scoreboard is a gift from the Sexton Family Foundation in recognition of legendary SJU head coach John Gagliardi.

The St. John's football team will open the season September 4th at home against Aurora University from Naperville, Illinois at 1 p.m. Learn about the Johnnies new scoreboard here.