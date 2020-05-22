St. Cloud VA Not Hosting Traditional Memorial Day Ceremony

ST. CLOUD -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Day will be observed a little differently in central Minnesota.

The St. Cloud Area Metropolitan Veterans Council will be holding an honors ceremony only, at the Minnesota Veterans Plaza at the MAC at 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

Traditionally, an in-person ceremony is held at the St. Cloud VA, but this year the organizations are asking that people stay home and simply take a moment during the day to honor and remember the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the military.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs will not be holding any live ceremonies on Monday either but have partnered with TPT-PBS to put together a 30-minute program that will air at 7:30 p.m. and be available online as well.

The state’s veterans cemeteries will also remain open for visitors in groups of 10 or less.