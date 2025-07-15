A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday, marking a wet, windy, and hail-filled evening commute for those leaving the St. Cloud metro area and heading home for the day.

According to the National Weather Service, "At 3:37 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line from over Watkins to over Grove City, or a line from 20 miles southwest of St. Cloud to 15 miles east of Willmar, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail."

"At 4:07 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line from 5 miles northeast of Kimball to 6 miles north of Litchfield, or a line from 11 miles south of St. Cloud to 24 miles north of Hutchinson, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail."

This severe weather warning was allowed to expire at 4:30 p.m., but in the process of the warning set to expire, another warning began for portions of Eastern Benton County, Northern Sherburne County, Southeastern Stearns County, Northwestern Wright County, and Southern Mille Lacs County in east central Minnesota.

"At 4:15 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line from 6 miles south of Foley to 7 miles northeast of Kimball, or a line from 14 miles east of St. Cloud to 9 miles south of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail."

"At 430 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line from 6 miles south of Foreston to 5 miles northwest of Clearwater, or a line from 22 miles east of St. Cloud to 5 miles southeast of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph."

That warning was allowed to expire at 5 p.m., with the hazards of 60 mph winds (radar indicated) and 1.00" in diameter hail (radar indicated).

If you've got photos from this afternoon's severe weather, feel free to share them with us using our FREE station app.

