ST. CLOUD -- We've had a record-breaking month in the St. Cloud Metro as the National Weather Service says this February is the snowiest we've ever seen.

As of 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, NWS says St. Cloud had a total of 23.4 inches of the white stuff. The total from Wednesday's storm was 7.3 inches. That helped break the old record by 1.8 inches, with eight days left in the month.

The old record of 21.6 inches was set in 1971. Even more snow is expected Friday.