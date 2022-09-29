St. Cloud Regional Airport Raises Parking Rates

Parking kiosk, submitted photo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The cost to park long-term at the St. Cloud Regional Airport is going up.

As of this Saturday, the daily fee parking rates will increase to $7 per 24-hour period, up from the current $5.

The fee increase is intended to help manage the capacity in the parking lot during peak travel periods. Airport Authority Chair Brian Myres says demand for on-site parking exceeded capacity last Spring with both Allegiant and Sun Country had fights at the airport.

The paid parking system is a Pay by Plate parking kiosk, meaning your license plate is your proof of payment. There's one kiosk outside the terminal and one inside.

The airport is also using the Parkmobile parking app, so you can pay using your phone instead of a kiosk. Parkmobile is also being used downtown so you might already have that downloaded on your phone.

Short-term parking will continue to be free at the St. Cloud Regional Airport for up to two hours for anyone picking up and dropping off people.

