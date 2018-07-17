St. Cloud Public Library Hosting ‘Library 101′ Course

ST. CLOUD -- From using a card catalog to switching to an online database, using library resources has changed drastically over the years.

As libraries continue to add music, movies, online publications and other resources they are preparing themselves for the future. To help keep up with these changes, the Great River Regional Branch Library in St. Cloud is hosting a "Library 101" course.

Abby Faulkner is the Communications and Development Specialist for Great River Regional Library. She says the course is designed to help anyone learn how to navigate a modern library.

"It's a hands-on class to show people who are interested in library services the ins and outs of our website. Everything from how to access your library account, it helps you use our catalog to see if the items you want are there if you find something you want- how to place a hold on it."

The class also covers how to search the library's website for upcoming events and programs.

They've held a handful of the Library 101 classes and so far they've been successful. The next one will be Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Faulkner says the class is really important right now since the library is in the process of rolling out a new catalog system.

"We actually already have it operational on our website, it's called Enterprise. It's going to change the way things look. So if you're a library user and you've gotten really comfortable with the catalog we have right now, I have news for you, things are always changing, so it's another to reason to come and check this out."

The class is free, to register call 320-650-2500. If you can't make it to Wednesday's class, you can check out the full class schedule by following the link below.