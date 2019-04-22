St. Cloud Police Investigating Body Found in Woods

ST. CLOUD -- An autopsy is planned for a man whose body was found in some woods Sunday afternoon in St. Cloud.

Police were called to the area just north of the Cloverleaf trailer park at 150 Highway 10 North around 2:30 p.m. Police say the caller had been walking through the area when they discovered the body lying in the woods.

The man has been identified as a 41-year-old who appears to have been living in the woods. The death does not appear suspicious and his name is being withheld until relatives can be notified.