Authorities I.D. Body Pulled From Mississippi in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was found in the Mississippi River in St. Cloud earlier this month. The man has been identified as 38-year-old Touy Souvannaphong of St. Cloud.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the Midwest Medical Examiner was able to obtain fingerprints which were then sent to the FBI for a match.

Souvannaphong's body was found when a kayaker noticed the body in a back water area north of the St. Cloud Water Treatment Plant June 5th.

Authorities say a small campsite was located nearby but do not know if it belonged to Souvannaphong.