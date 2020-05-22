St. Cloud Outlines Monday Garbage and Yard Waste Pick Up Schedule
ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is closing the compost site on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday. It will reopen on Tuesday.
There will also be no yard waste pick up on Monday.
However, residents should still place their garbage and recycling at the end of their driveway as normal for Monday morning pick up and all other refuse and recycling collection for the remainder of the week will remain as scheduled.
