UNDATED - The six cities in the St. Cloud metro area are beginning the process of extending the regional half-cent sales tax.

The cities are planning to survey the residents on what regional projects they'd like to see with the additional revenue from local option sales tax.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says they've identified four possible regional projects.

The current half-cent sales tax expires in 2018.

The cities plan to put a question on the ballot this November to extend it for another 20 years.

Not all cities have to pass it for it to be extended, but just the cities that have the extra half-cent sales tax would be included in any future projects.