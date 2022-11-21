St. Cloud Mayor Presents Preliminary Enterprise Budget

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis made his presentation on the Enterprise Budget during Monday night's City Council meeting.

The Enterprise Budget comes from funds from nine user fees including water, wastewater, hydroelectric, stormwater, street lights, garbage and recycling, parking system, Municipal Athletic Complex, and the River's Edge Convention Center.

Kleis is proposing allocating $51.8 million from those fees going to those departments. The biggest amount of the money is $16.7 million going to the wastewater department, another $14.4 million to the water department, $4.8 million to the refuse department, and $3.8 million to the River's Edge. Lesser amounts are being allocated to the remaining departments.

Kleis is also asking to hire one additional full-time employee that would be split 50-50 between the MAC and River's Edge.

Get our free mobile app

The proposed rates for 2023 would be $76.39, up from $69.88 this year, or a $6.51 increase.