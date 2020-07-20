St. Cloud Man Thrown from Motorcycle

RICHMOND -- A St. Cloud man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle over the weekend.

The incident happened around 5:45 Friday night in the 21000 block of County Road 71 in Wakefield Township, a few miles south of Richmond.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Kevin Jungles was heading north on County Road 71 when he lost control on a curve and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Jungles was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities says he was not wearing a helmet and that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.