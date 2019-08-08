St. Cloud Man Charged With Hitting Two Men With Baseball Bat

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with beating two men with a baseball bat and throwing a chair at one of them Monday night.

Officers responded to an assault at a family group home at 826 Pebble Creek Drive in St. Cloud.

According to the criminal complaint, 32-year-old Jeffery Sandhoffer walked upstairs from the basement to the deck carrying a metal baseball bat, approached a man and hit him from behind on the left side of his head.

Records show Sandhofer hit another man five times on the back with the bat and threw a chair at him.

Officers arrived to find the first man sitting on the ground with blood on his face with a towel pressed against his head. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries. The second man had a bruise on this back and left shoulder blade.

Sandhofer admitted to police he "swung a bat" at the first man because he was mad at him, but denied hitting the second man.

Sandhofer is charged with one count of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon that caused substantial bodily harm and one count of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.