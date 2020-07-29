Ex-Minneapolis Cop Argues for Dropped Charges in Floyd Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd will seek to have the charges against him dismissed.

An attorney for former officer Tou Thao filed a motion Wednesday saying Thao will ask the judge to dismiss the charges at a Sept. 11 hearing. Thao's attorney says the charges are not supported by probable cause.

Officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter.

Thao and officers Thomas Lane and J. Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting.

Lane's attorney has also said he'll seek to have the charges dismissed.