St. Cloud Fireworks Committee Hints At Where to See Fireworks

ST. CLOUD -- We now have a general idea where to look to see the night sky light up for St. Cloud's annual fireworks display.

Organizers say if you're standing in downtown St. Cloud look to the southeast beginning at 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

In years past the fireworks have been launched from a barge in the Mississippi River,

There are no festivities planned this year from either Hester or Wilson Park due to social distancing.

This is the 74th consecutive year St. Cloud will be holding a fireworks display to celebrate the 4th of July.