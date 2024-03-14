St. Cloud Fire Department Extinguishes Grass Fire on Wednesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department was called out to a reported brush fire in the area of Highway 23 and Lincoln Avenue Southeast on Wednesday.
Crews arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. to find a grass fire with low flames and approximately a half-acre in size.
Crews began attacking the fire at the leading edge to stop it from advancing and were able to quickly get the fire under control and extinguished.
Traffic in the area was minimized during the firefighting efforts, but all lanes of travel were reopened a short time later.
The fire department is urging caution as dry conditions continue.
