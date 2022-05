ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to a house fire Wednesday night.

Just after 8:00 p.m., they were called to Six Clover Court for a fire at a single-family home.

Fire crews rescued two pets and quickly put out the fire. Everyone was able to get out safely.

The damage is estimated at $84,000.

Get our free mobile app

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal's Office.