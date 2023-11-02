St. Cloud Crush Gymnastics Welcome Sauk Rapids-Rice Students

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Crush Girl’s Gymnastics team is getting bigger. At Wednesday’s meeting, the District 742 School Board approved a request to add students from Sauk Rapids–Rice into the existing team made up of students from Apollo, Tech, and Cathedral High Schools.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam explained this partnership is unique.

We have not yet done a co-op because of staffing; typically they're done because of student athlete numbers. And although this is a staffing issue, we also believe it is about making sure that students athletes have opportunities to compete.. And in this labor market, we know that we could very easily be (in the same staff shortage).

According to the application, Sauk Rapids–Rice has six students in the sport. The district worked to hire a coach but was unsuccessful before they began talks with The Crush to fold their students into the program.

