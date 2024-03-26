St. Cloud Chamber Talks A.I. for Business: Tips & Tricks

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Can St. Cloud businesses harness artificial intelligence to increase productivity?

At next week’s Lunchtime Learning from the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce, Jami Bestgen, from St. Cloud State University, will point out tools, tips, and tricks for businesses to use A.I. effectively.

Bestgen says using artificial intelligence to customize communication to your customers can increase sales.

A couple of the examples I'm going to give to the small businesses in this Lunchtime Learning are how to use AI to customize communication with your customers. It's going to make you more productive. It's just another tool.

Bestgen admits there are many misconceptions about artificial intelligence, but she feels the technology is in its infancy, much like the internet was 30 years ago.

I see it as a productivity tool. When you think about the internet, when that first came about, it saved us so much time researching. The advent of the internet allowed me to access all kinds of information I couldn't otherwise access. AI is similar to that. It's also, I think, an equalizer for small business. Big business has all kinds of abilities to be productive, and to respond to inquiries quickly. Small business has less of that opportunity due to staffing. AI can help you add those capabilities to your website, to your customer Resource Management System, and communicate with your customers as if you were a big corporation.

This month’s Lunchtime Learning, “An Intro to A.I., Tools, Tips, and Tricks for Using Artificial Intelligence Effectively” is Wednesday, April 3rd, at noon, at the Chamber offices.

The hour-long seminar includes lunch.

Pre-registration is required. For more information, or to register, find the Chamber’s website here.

