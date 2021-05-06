St. Cloud Boy Shot in Minneapolis Remains in Critical Condition

ST. CLOUD -- A 10-year-old St. Cloud boy is fighting for his life after being shot in north Minneapolis Friday.

Get our free mobile app

The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. in the 3400 block of Morgan Avenue North.

Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder say the boy was shot in the head while riding home with his parents, after visiting his grandmother.

The boy was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center where police say he was in critical condition.

According to a GoFundMe page, doctors were prepared to pronounce the boy, identified as Ladavionne Garrett Jr., unable to be saved, but God had other plans. He is currently in a coma.

The GoFundMe page is hoping to raise $100,000 to help cover the families medical costs.

Police say they don't know who fired the shots that struck the boy, but anyone with information is asked to call Minneapolis Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.