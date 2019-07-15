St. Cloud Beginning Water Meter Replacement Project

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is beginning a four-year project replacing all water meters.

The new system will transmit readings multiple times a day and give error codes that will help identify leaks or other problems.

There is no cost for the replacement, but you are required to have your water meter replaced.

The company Ferguson Waterworks will need to access the meter inside your home or business, and an adult will need to be there at the time of installation. A two-hour block of time will be scheduled, with the installation taking about an hour.

The city will be divided into zones with the northwest part of town the focus area for this year. You are asked not to schedule an appointment until you receive a notice in the mail. Appointments must be scheduled within two weeks of receiving the notice.