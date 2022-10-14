St. Cloud Awarded $1.09 Million Green Energy Grant
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has been awarded a state grant to accelerate its green energy technologies.
Mayor Dave Kleis announced Friday that the city is getting a $1.09 million grant to be used toward the installation of green hydrogen and renewable natural gas projects.
Funding for the project is provided by the Minnesota Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund.
The new technology will reduce operating costs, keep user rates low, and provide additional revenue opportunities for the city.
